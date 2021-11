Image credit: Instagram

Salman Khan's Chandni!

Remember Salman Khan's Sanam Bewaka co-star Chandni? Well, her real name is Navodita Sharma. She made a blockbuster entry into Bollywood along with Salman Khan, however, she could not reach the greater heights of success. She was last seen in Hahakaar that released in 1996. Her latest pictures have hit the internet and you will be left stunned to see the transformation.