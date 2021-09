Their combined net worth will leave you SHOCKED!

Tollywood's most loved couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce have been making rounds on social media for quite a long time now. The news of their separation started going viral after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media handles. Moreover, her absence from her father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday added even more spark to the rumours. Well, the two have not spoken anything about this yet.