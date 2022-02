Happy wedding anniversary Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary today (February 11). This power couple has proved their love for each other on several occasions and given everyone major relationship goals with their PDA. Maanayata always stood beside the actor like a rock and proved their love is eternal. Sanjay and Maanayata’s beautiful love story started when the two were reportedly introduced to each other by producer, Nitin Manmohan in 2006. After two years of courtship, the two got married on February 11, 2008. The 19-year age gap between them proves that the couple battled all odds to be together. On the occasion of their anniversary, here is a list of expensive things that the couple owns.