Here's what fans want in Shark Tank India season 2

Shark Tank India season 1 recently got over and now fans are eagerly waiting for its season 2. The show was one of its kind and it managed to impress the audiences with its concept. Within no time, Shark Tank India gained a lot of popularity among viewers and managed to win hearts with its novelty. Here is a list of things Redditors want in the next season of Shark Tank India. Take a look -