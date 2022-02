Shehnaaz Gill looks like an absolute diva in this all-black attire; #SidNaaz fans call her the 'hottest beauty' – view pics Shehnaaz Gill has set social media on fire with her hotness avatar and we cannot take our eyes off her. She donned an all-black outfit and #SidNaaz fans compared her with Hollywood pop singer Ariana Grande due to her high ponytail look.