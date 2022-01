Tirthanand Rao

Comedian Tirthanand Rao from The Kapil Sharma show tried committing suicide on December 27. He consumed poison and decided to end his life due to financial problems. In his official statement to Aaj Tak, Tirthanand Rao said, “Yes, I consumed poison. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even reach to see me. Live in the same complex, but family members do not even talk to me. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”