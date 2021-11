This will leave you SHOCKED!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is a cop drama film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The overall budget of the movie is said to be Rs. 165 crores and till date the film has earned Rs. 239.65 cores in a week. Here's how much Akshay, Katrina, Ajay, Ranveer, and others charged for the movie.