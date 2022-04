Image credit: Instagram

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s break-up

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s love affair became the talk of the town. The two fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam but parted ways in 2001 after Aishwarya accused Salman of physical abuse. “After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened,” said in an interview.