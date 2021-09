Image credit: Instagram

Ileana D'cruz

Actress Ileana D'cruz is next in the list . She is said to get a paycheck of Rs 1.6 crore per film. The actress made her debut in 2006 and established herself in the Telugu film industry. She gave several successful films like Jalsa, Kick, and many others. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Barfi.