Take a look

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV. The show has managed to grab viewers' attention with its simple storyline and plot. The longest-running show has won hearts since 2008. Actor Dilip Joshi who essays the role of Jethalal in the show has always entertained audiences with his exceptional performances in several films and shows. Here is a look at Bollywood films wherein Dilip did fab roles.