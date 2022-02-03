A reunion that we were all waiting for!

Bigg Boss season 15 got its winner in Tejasswi Prakash. The season witnessed strong friendship, new love, ugly fights, and much more in the show. From Tejasswi Prakash to Karan Kundrra to Umar Riaz to Rashami Desai, the Bigg Boss 15 housemates meet their fav co-contestants after coming out of the house and bring a smile to the faces of their fans.