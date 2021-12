Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta

It was in July this year that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce. After almost 15 years of togetherness, they decided to part ways. However, they still remain to be good friends for the sake of their son Azad Rao Khan. This also reminded everyone that Aamir Khan is still in good terms with his first wife Reena Dutta. They have two kids - Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.