Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta reveals why he stays away from reality shows

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Nakuul Mehta recently revealed that he does not want to be a part of reality shows. The actor was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, Personally I am not a fan of reality show at all and hence I have never participated in one. It could make me rich very fast but I choose not to. Hosting is different because I would get to be myself. But I have also chosen not to align myself with any of these, because I feel if I have to do fiction (in reality shows) then I am doing that already, I don't understand part real, part fiction. And to sort of derive emotions out of people, of their helplessness, of their sob stories, and to push that. Personally, I feel it's a bit ruthless. That's the business, but I am not a fan of it. So I am not a viewer of any of these reality shows. Not anymore, I mean I have seen some Indian Idols back in the day and enjoyed it, but nothing now.