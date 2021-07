Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a series of pictures to celebrate 22 years of completion of her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She shared throwback photographs from the sets of the film and captioned it as “?22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM. I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS. Much LOVE too..”