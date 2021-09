Step inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's majestic abode

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the favourite celebrity couples who have constantly given us major relationship goals. The two tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat are proud owners of a Rs 34 crore house in a plush residential building in Worli, Mumbai. The space sprawls across 7,171 square feet and they stay on the 35th floor. Their luxurious abode comprises 4 bedrooms alongside a private terrace, garden area, and a small gym. The best part about #Virushka's house is the uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea.