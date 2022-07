Image credit: Google.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier this year in February, a message went viral on whatsapp that read, At about 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday(February 23, 2016), our beloved actor Amitabh Bachchan passed away. Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942 in Allahabad. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page. Obviously it was hoax as the Shahenshah of Bollywood is still giving performances to remember and just yesterday won best actor for his brilliant performance in Pink.