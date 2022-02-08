Image credit: `

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

After three dates and a year and a half, Nick Jonas had called Priyanka's mother to inform her that he was going to propose to the actress. The singer then had shut down a Tiffany & Co store in London so that he could pick the perfect ring for his ladylove. Priyanka and Nick were celebrating her birthday in Crete when the handsome man waited until after midnight to get down on his knee and popped her the question. She was silent for 45 seconds and later Nick said that he is going to put the ring on her finger unless she has any objections.