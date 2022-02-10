Vanraj from Anupamaa to Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 5 popular Hindi TV shows that 'whitewashed' negative characters and left fans angry
Vanraj from Anupamaa to Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 5 popular Hindi TV shows that 'whitewashed' negative characters and left fans angry
Anupamaa, Imlie, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other popular Hindi TV shows left their fans disappointed with their storyline and plot. A look at the shows wherein makers tried to whitewash the characters in a negative light and showed them in the positive limelight and left fans angry.