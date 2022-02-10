Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans of the show started trending 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' on Twitter. They did not want Sai to apologize and white-wash Virat's image. Fans voiced their strong opinions and asked the makers to introduce a proper redemption track for Virat. The makers even tried to whitewash Pakhi's character but the fans bashed them for doing so. They told the writers they want to see Virat and Sai together and do not want a third person to interfere between them.