When did they meet?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is currently the most talked about topic. They are enjoying the wedding festivities in Rajasthan. But there are several questions about their relationship. Kat and Vicky kept their relationship so secret that their wedding came as a surprise to many. So when did they meet? Well, reports suggests that it all started with Koffee With Karan. In the sixth season of the talk show, Kat had stated that she will look good with Vicky Kaushal and a few episodes later, the handsome hunk acted to faint knowing her thoughts. Later in 2019, they were spotted on a dinner date.