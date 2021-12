Image credit: Instagram

The big-fat-Indian wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big-fat-Indian wedding ruled the headlines for the past few days. The couple got hitched in Rajasthan on 9th December, 2021. Their pictures from the D-day went instantly viral on social media. And now VicKat have become a power couple brand in the industry. As a couple they have reportedly made a fortune already.