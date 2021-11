Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

The two have been dating and while they have not really been out and about making a big deal out of it, that is just the reason why fans dig them so much. The two look adorable together and their presence at a recent Diwali bash in Mumbai had made fans go aww. It is also reported that the two are living in together and may be the ones to take their relationship to the next level in the upcoming year.