Take a look at the list of MOST expensive wedding gifts

Bollywood's most happening couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently tied the knot in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The newly married couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared the good news with their fans and loved ones. Various reports on the internet talk about the long list of the expensive wedding gifts that Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal received from the Bollywood biggies. But there is no confirmation about the same yet. These gifts are too amazing to be true.