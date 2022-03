Image credit: Instagram

When Virat stepped down as test captain of India’s men cricket team

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heart-warming note when Virat stepped down as captain of India’s men cricket team. A part of what she wrote read, “What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good.”