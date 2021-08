Take a look

The talented singer Pawandeep Rajan was declared the Indian Idol season 12 winner on Sunday, August 15. He took home the trophy along with Rs. 25 lakh as prize money and a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Contestant Arunita Kanjilal became the second runner-up while Sayli Kamble came third. The two received Rs. 5 lakhs each. Let's take a look at the most expensive gifts Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep received from his co-contestants.