Remember the Bachchan family episode?

Simi had asked Shweta Bachchan why she used to get whacked and not Abhishek despite he being the monster of mischief? Shweta said that she was the older one and was supposed to set the examples. Abhishek added saying that he was the baby of the family and Shweta was more protective of him than anybody else. Amitabh Bachchan called Abhishek 'brat'.