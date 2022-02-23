Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal's old statements wherein he revealed that he gets petrified of hotels that are like palaces wen viral. During his promotions of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in 2020, Vicky said “I am very, actually, petrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there.” Netizens trolled the actor for getting married at a palace-like hotel.