Mohsin Khan

Actor Mohsin Khan who essays the role of Kartik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been part of the show for a long time now. The handsome hunk has decided to quit the show due to the generation leap that the makers will introduce in the show. Recently, a source told TOI, Yes Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn't want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies.