Image credit: Instagram

These 12 shows rule the TRP charts with their superb storyline!

The makers of various television shows try their level best to keep viewers hooked to their storylines. These shows manage to stay on the top of the TRP charts with their brilliant storyline and plot. To add more twists and turns to the show, the makers plan a leap in the upcoming episodes. This time leap creates high voltage drama and viewers get excited to watch it. Here is a list of popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Choti Sarrdaarni that manahe tp rule the TRP list due to time leaps.