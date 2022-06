Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi: TV actors who met with accidents on the sets of their shows Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan, Karan Patel, Kushal Tandon, Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, and more television actors have suffered accidents on the sets of their shows.