As promised, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions made a dhamakedaar announcement today. The production house has launched their first ever action franchise Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra as the lead. The film is all set to hit the big screens a year later, on November 11, 2022 and by the looks of it, it is going to be based around a flight that gets hijacked. Nothing that Bollywood hasn’t seen before and that makes it all the more interesting to see how Dharma’s presentation makes this stand out.