Dhadak 2

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter marked their Bollywood debuts with Karan Johar's film Dhadak. Recently, rumours spread that the filmmaker is coming up with a sequel. Reports had it that Karan Johar has roped in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri to play the lead. But Karan Johar clarified that no such sequel is happening. Here's looking at other Bollywood sequels that were expected but never got made. Not as yet!