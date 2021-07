Image credit: Instagram

New York Film School

Kangana Ranaut studied at New York Film School at the age of 27. A post was shared on social media that read, Major #throwback to the winter of 2014, when Kangana was in New York at her film school. This was taken during one of her sessions of screen writing. #KanganaRanaut always wanted to study filmmaking, but she never had enough money to be able to afford it. So, when she earned enough after blockbuster #Queen she gifted herself the education she always wanted. She was 27 at this time. Goes to show one is never too old to learn.