The day the biggest superstar arrived

'29 years of SRK', '29 years of SRK in Bollywood', '29 years of King of Bollywood', '29 years of SRK CDP (common DP)', and finally, '29 years of Shah Rukh Khan' – these are some of the hashtags that have been trending on social media since last evening and rightly so. Today marks the day that the one, the only, Shah Rukh Khan, officially entered Bollywood (his debut feature film, Deewana, release today in 1992, in case you're wondering how) and changed the entire landscape of Indian cinema for all eternity, going on the become one of the finest actors and unequivocally the biggest superstar not only in India, but all of world cinema. And the best thing about the journey has been how SRK forged his own unprecedented, trailblazing path, going against all convention and swimming against the tide on his way to becoming the Baadhshah of Bollywood. Here are five ways King Khan defied the odds to metamorphose into the world's biggest superstar.