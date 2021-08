Image credit: Instagram

Baazigar

It was Salman Khan himself who had revealed that he was offered Baazigar before Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview, the Dabangg Khan had said, “I had refused Baazigar. When Abbas-Mustan came to me with the script, I asked my dad for his inputs. He felt that since it’s a story of a negative character they should add an angle of the mother in it. They didn’t agree. When I turned down the film, they went to Shah Rukh and then they added the mother angle! But I don’t regret it at all.