Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar – Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra

There comes a time when we feel like our careers or professional growth have come to a standstill. But then we come across an opportunity that turns everything around. And it can be said so for our Bollywood celebrities as well. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and more, check out the list of celebs who found such films that gave them another shot and revived their stagnant or sinking careers. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released last month. Both the actors who made their debut together called the Dibakar Banerjee directorial a game-changer in their career. Arjun Kapoor said, I haven’t got this amount of love and recognition since my debut Ishaqzaade. I feel rejuvenated with the success of SAPF and it will motivate me and push me to do better as a performer.