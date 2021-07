Image credit: PR

Mithunda in the house

Mithun Chakraborty will be making a cameo in legendary Director Rajkumar Santoshi's next movie, Bad Boy, starring his younger son, Namashi Chakraborty, and Amrin Qureshi, both debutants. His cameo will come in a song titled, Janab-E-Ali, and some BTS pictures of the veteran, National Award-winning actor from the shoot of the song have surfaced, which have got us even more excited for the release of Bad Boy. Mithun Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi are all a part of the song, which was recently shot at Ramoji Film City, choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. The music for the track has been composed by the iconic Himesh Reshammiya.