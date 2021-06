Fukrey 3

Opening up on when the shoot of Fukrey 3 may finally begin and what that means for its possible release date, Richa Chadha said, “Fukrey 3 will go on floors a little later than expected. We were supposed to start shooting in April, but, I think, it's only responsible to not shoot it immediately because we're now expecting a third wave (of coronavirus) and Fukrey has a lot of actors, a lot of crowd scenes, plenty of travel between Delhi and Bombay. I'm okay to wait – when our audience has waited for 4-5 years, they might as well wait for 3-4 months more, so that the entire cast stays safe. I don't think it's a very bad idea, we should all wait, so, sorry about that, guys, but as actors we can't even wear masks, and that becomes a problem. The film will definitely release only next year (2022).”