Image credit: Instagram

Darsheel Safary

Children's Day is just around the corner now. We celebrate Bal Diwas in Indian every year on 14 November, which also marks former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. And as Children's day 2021 approaches, we thought of doing a throwback to some of the most loved child actors of India. First up, we have Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par. Remember Ishaan? Then child actor Darsheel Safary instantly became the talk of the town for his amazing portrayal of Ishaan Awasthi in the Aamir Khan starrer film. He is now all grown up and features in web shows, music videos too. We cannot wait to see more of him in films.