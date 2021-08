Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Brahmastra

Hola friends, today, we will be talking about the 5 most awaited films of Bollywood. Just today Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor starrer film, Bell Bottom, released. And fans are super stoked now that the cinemas have been unlocked (though not in Maharashtra). Coming back to the 5 most anticipated movies, it's an interesting mix released by Ormax Media. First up, we have Brahmastra that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. It's a sci-fi superhero trilogy helmed by none other than Ayan Mukerji. The buzz around the movie is too high as rumoured lovers Ranbir and Alia are paired for the first time together. Having superstars joining the cast is additional high. The storyline also seems to have intrigued the audience already.