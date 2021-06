Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

TBH, we are missing the red carpet event and all those style statements and galore at parties and events. Majorly, we are missing the fashion wonders and eye-popping moments at the events. It was a treat to watch Bollywood beauties taking bold risks and walk the carpet in their exuding confidence in the most risqué outfits. Today, let's have a dekko at Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and more B-town actresses who raised several brows yet impressed critiques with their outfits and plunging necklines. Priyanka Chopra has always been a trend-setter when it comes to making heads turn at red carpet events. Here are some of her risqué outfits that make us go Ooh la la! PeeCee who is gearing up for her Hollywood projects (Citadel, Matrix 4, Text for You and More) has been stirring up a storm at several red carpet events in the industry.