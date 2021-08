Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Shah Rukh Kahn replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his home production, Chalte Chalte, with Rani Mukerji, evidently hadn’t sat well with the Aish, but SRK, too, was left with little choice after Salman Khan frequently began creating a ruckus on sets as his relationship with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam costar had hit extremely choppy waters. Word is that, Salman getting physical with Aishwarya was the last straw. Years later though, at Karan Johar’s birthday party in 2009, Shah Rukh was said to have apologized to Aish for not having helped her during her crisis and she gracefully forgave him, after which both of them, along with their spouses, Gauri Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, headed back to Mannat (SRK and Gauri’s palatial dream home) and partied till the wee hours of the morning.