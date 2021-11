Image credit: Google

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured December wedding is expected to happen in Rajasthan. It is reportedly happening at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The cost of a room in this fort for a layman is approximately Rs 77,000 per night. One can do all the math here. But well, theirs is not the only expensive wedding that has ever happened. Read on.