Sanjay Dutt landing on Rajesh Khanna's set to bash him up

In another chapter of Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor disclosed that on account of being the angry young man he was at the time along with a combination of drugs in his system and gossip in tabloids, Sanjay Dutt was convinced that his then girlfriend, Tina Munim, was having an affair with both Rishi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna, whom she had delivered hit movies with. First, Sanju Baba had landed at Rishi's house along with Gulshan Grover to pick a fight with him, but the actor was not at home and Sanju was calmed down and reassured by Chintuji's wife and actress, Neetu Singh, that there's no truth to the rumours. Then he landed on Rajesh Khanna's set and simply sat across him for more than half an hour, starring daggers at the superstar, while everybody waited for the shoot to resume. Apparently, Kaka was sweating buckets and breathed a sigh of relief by the time Sanjay Dutt left.