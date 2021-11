Image credit: Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been very candid about their relationship. Recently, Ranveer had spoken about when will they embrace parenthood. It was on his show that he had spoken about becoming a father in next 2 to 3 years and also said that he wants a daughter resembling Deepika. He said, 'Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na.Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos everyday and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set').'