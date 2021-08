Art mirroring life

Chunky Panday's performance in his new short film, Tap Tap, may have taken many by surprise, especially the younger generation, who aren't aware of his acting talent or the fact that his first five movies (Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Gunahon Ka Faisla, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tezaab) were all big hits at the box office. The rest of us though who've seen the film and are well versed with Chunky Panday's ups and downs, couldn't help but draw some startling parallels with his role in Tap Tap and how his career graph has unfolded. To dig deeper into this uncanny resemblance, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive heart-to-heart with the actor, and credit to him for not shying away from the topic. From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to being offered the role of the hero's brother to himself not changing gears faster by 1993/'94 – Chunk Panday reveals five reasons why he faced huge setbacks in Bollywood during the 90s despite delivering five back-to-back hits at the box office or, more surprisingly, why he had no film in his hand after delivering India’s biggest blockbuster at the time, Aankhen.