Behind the scenes

The cast of producer Ekta Kapoor’s GoodBye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Elli AvrRam among others recently wrapped up the shoot of their film, after which they even celebrated to their heart’s content, with Big B again proving that age is just a number by taking up DJ duties for the wrap-up party. Now, we’ve landed our hands on some BTS pics from the sets of GoodBye, where Elli AvrRam can be seen clearly fangirling big time on Amitabh Bachchan.