Latest romantic track

Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have consistently given the audience love songs, some of which are fondly remembered. They’ve now collaborated for another romantic track, Barsaat Ki Dhun, featuring TV’s popular heartthrob Gurmeet Choudhary and the sexy Karishma Sharma. Penned by Rashmi Virag, with music by Rochak Kohli, the single ushers in the romantic season of the monsoon with its nostalgic visuals. So, will it turn out to be the monsoon anthem of the season and add another feather to the cap of the Jubin Nautiyal-Bhushan Kumar combo. Well…these hotter-than-hot BTS pics of Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Sharma certainly make us believe so…