Happy birthday, busybody Kartik Aaryan

'Tis heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's birthday today. The actor who is currently enjoying the success of Dhamaka turns 31 years handsome. Kartik Aaryan has established his own niche market in the entertainment industry in a short span of time. He is known for delivering money-spinners such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more. It had been a long time since we saw Kartik on the big screen and now he is ruling hearts with his stint as Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka. But that's not it. There's more to come. Kartik has quite an impressive line-up, which will definitely give him an entry into the big league.