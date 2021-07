Image credit: Instagram/priyankachopra

Faith being tested

“I think around the death of my dad, at that time, (my faith) was tested… It's such a helpless feeling. I was very angry, my relationship with God changed a little bit. at that time, it was tested. Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or woman I needed to meet, every doctor I need to go to. I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It’s such a helpless feeling. But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it, too,” opened up Priyanka Chopra in another confession to Oprah Winfrey.