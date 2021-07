Image credit: Instagram/priyankachopra

Birthday hottie

Priyanka Chopra will ring in her 38th birthday today, and it looks like she has the sun, the pool and/or the beach on her list as a part of her celebrations, going by the latest pair of pictures she posted on her official Instagram handle. Looking breathtakingly hot, Priyanka Chopra donned a sizzling black monokini, once again making our jaws drop, and giving an indication of how she intends to ring in her special day. So, as we prepare to wish her a happy birthday, why should only our jaws drop? Why don't y'all join in the fun of some eye-candy courtesy PeeCee. Check out her monokini pictured here...